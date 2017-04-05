Sports

Scores and Schedule

Tuesday's Games

Women's Hockey World Championship

At Plymouth, Mich.

Quarter-finals

Finland 4 Sweden 0

Germany 2 Russia 1

---

NHL

Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1

New Jersey 1 Philadelphia 0 (OT)

Boston 4 Tampa Bay 0

Washington 4 Toronto 1

Ottawa 2 Detroit 0

Minnesota 5 Carolina 3

N.Y. Islanders 2 Nashville 1 (OT)

Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 2

Dallas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)

Colorado 4 Chicago 3 (OT)

Anaheim 3 Calgary 1

San Jose 3 Vancouver 1

Los Angeles 6 Edmonton 4

---

AHL

Toronto 5 St. John's 2

Bridgeport 2 Springfield 1

Charlotte 3 San Antonio 1

Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 1

Iowa 2 Cleveland 1 (OT)

---

NBA

Brooklyn 141 Philadelphia 118

Cleveland 122 Orlando 102

Indiana 108 Toronto 90

Washington 118 Charlotte 111

Denver 134 New Orleans 131

New York 100 Chicago 91

Oklahoma City 110 Milwaukee 79

San Antonio 95 Memphis 89 (OT)

Utah 106 Portland 87

Golden State 121 Minnesota 107

Sacramento 98 Dallas 87

---

MLB

American League

Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 3

N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 0

Cleveland 4 Texas 3

Houston 2 Seattle 1

L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 6

National League

Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5

Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 8, Arizona 4

San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 0

---

Wednesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

NHL

Montreal at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.

---

AHL

San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.

Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.

Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.

---

NBA

Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.

Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.

Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.

Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

---

MLB

American League

Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

National League

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m.

Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.

Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

---

