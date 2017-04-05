Scores and Schedule
Tuesday's Games
Women's Hockey World Championship
At Plymouth, Mich.
Quarter-finals
Finland 4 Sweden 0
Germany 2 Russia 1
---
NHL
Pittsburgh 4 Columbus 1
New Jersey 1 Philadelphia 0 (OT)
Boston 4 Tampa Bay 0
Washington 4 Toronto 1
Ottawa 2 Detroit 0
Minnesota 5 Carolina 3
N.Y. Islanders 2 Nashville 1 (OT)
Winnipeg 5 St. Louis 2
Dallas 3 Arizona 2 (OT)
Colorado 4 Chicago 3 (OT)
Anaheim 3 Calgary 1
San Jose 3 Vancouver 1
Los Angeles 6 Edmonton 4
---
AHL
Toronto 5 St. John's 2
Bridgeport 2 Springfield 1
Charlotte 3 San Antonio 1
Manitoba 3 Grand Rapids 1
Iowa 2 Cleveland 1 (OT)
---
NBA
Brooklyn 141 Philadelphia 118
Cleveland 122 Orlando 102
Indiana 108 Toronto 90
Washington 118 Charlotte 111
Denver 134 New Orleans 131
New York 100 Chicago 91
Oklahoma City 110 Milwaukee 79
San Antonio 95 Memphis 89 (OT)
Utah 106 Portland 87
Golden State 121 Minnesota 107
Sacramento 98 Dallas 87
---
MLB
American League
Detroit 6 Chicago White Sox 3
N.Y. Yankees 5 Tampa Bay 0
Cleveland 4 Texas 3
Houston 2 Seattle 1
L.A. Angels 7 Oakland 6
National League
Colorado 6, Milwaukee 5
Chicago Cubs 2, St. Louis 1
San Francisco 8, Arizona 4
San Diego 4, L.A. Dodgers 0
---
Wednesday's Games
(All times Eastern)
NHL
Montreal at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
N.Y. Rangers at Washington, 8 p.m.
---
AHL
San Antonio at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Albany, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Manitoba, 8 p.m.
Bakersfield at Texas, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego at Stockton, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
---
NBA
Miami at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Detroit, 7:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 8 p.m.
Denver at Houston, 8 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Golden State at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Dallas at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
---
MLB
American League
Kansas City at Minnesota, 1:10 p.m.
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.
Toronto at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Texas, 8:05 p.m.
Seattle at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.
National League
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 1:45 p.m.
Miami at Washington, 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 7:10 p.m.
Colorado at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.
San Francisco at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Pittsburgh at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
---
