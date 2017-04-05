Scoring leader Abramov named MVP; Hischier, Chabot called on twice at QMJHL awards

QUEBEC — Right winger Vitali Abramov of the Gatineau Olympiques won the Michel Briere Trophy as most valuable player in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League on Wednesday night.

The five-foot-nine Abramov, a third-round draft pick of the Columbus Blue Jackets, led the league in scoring this season with 46 goals and 104 points in 68 games.

Saint John Sea Dogs defenceman Thomas Chabot and Halifax Mooseheads star Nico Hischier each walked away with two awards.

Chabot, an Ottawa Senators prospect, got the Emile Bouchard Trophy as defenceman of the year after putting up 45 points in only 34 games. He also won the Paul Dumont Trophy as personality of the year.

Hischier, the speedy Swiss forward who may go first overall in the NHL draft in June, was named rookie of the year after finishing 10th in league scoring with 38 goals and 86 points in only 57 games. He also got the Michael Bossy Trophy as the league's best professional prospect.

Dany Flynn took the Ron Lapointe Trophy as coach of the year after leading the first-place Sea Dogs to a 102-point season.

Joel Bouchard of the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada got the Maurice Filion Trophy as general manager of the year.

Francis Leclerc of the Armada was given the Jacques Plante Trophy as the goalie with the best goals-against average, in his case 2.31.

The Marcel Robert Trophy as scholastic player of the year went to Antoine Samuel of the Baie Comeau Drakkar, while the Humanitarian and Community Involvement Trophy was handed to Samuel Laberge of the Rimouski Oceanic.