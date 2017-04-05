Seahawks GM: Sherman trade talks have occurred
Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider acknowledged the team has listened to trade offers regarding cornerback Richard Sherman, but downplayed that a deal may actually happen.
Schneider made his comments in an interview with KIRO-AM on Wednesday. Schneider said, "What you've seen lately in the news is real. That's on both sides," in regard to recent rumblings that teams have inquired about Sherman.
While open with the discussions that have taken place, Schneider was quick to give the impression that a deal was unlikely to happen.
He said there has been clear communication with Sherman about what is going on. He says the trade
