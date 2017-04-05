Tottenham stages late fightback, wins 3-1 at Swansea

SWANSEA, Wales — Tottenham scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to fight back for a 3-1 win at Swansea on Wednesday, keeping the team in sight of first-place Chelsea in the Premier League.

Dele Alli started the stunning comeback with an equalizer in the 88th minute, before Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen added further goals in stoppage time at Liberty Stadium.

Spurs stayed seven points behind Chelsea — a 2-1 winner over Manchester City on Wednesday — but is putting the leaders under pressure, having won their last five straight league games.