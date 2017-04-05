Tottenham stages late fightback, wins 3-1 at Swansea
SWANSEA, Wales — Tottenham scored three goals in the final 10 minutes of the game to fight back for a 3-1 win at Swansea on Wednesday, keeping the team in sight of first-place Chelsea in the Premier League.
Dele Alli started the stunning comeback with an equalizer in the 88th minute, before Son Heung-min and Christian Eriksen added further goals in stoppage time at Liberty Stadium.
Spurs stayed seven points behind Chelsea — a 2-1 winner over Manchester City on Wednesday — but is putting the leaders under pressure, having won their last five straight league games.
Former Tottenham player Wayne Routledge put Swansea ahead in the 11th minute but the late collapse dropped the Welsh club into the relegation zone in place of Hull, which beat Middlesbrough 4-2.