Sports

Tyler Ennis scores 19 points, Lakers top Spurs 102-95

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (37) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, of Australia, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

Los Angeles Lakers forward Metta World Peace (37) drives against San Antonio Spurs guard Patty Mills, of Australia, during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Wednesday, April 5, 2017, in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Darren Abate)

SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Ennis had 19 points in place of injured starter D'Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 102-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.

The Lakers led by as many as 26 points in snapping an eight-game skid against the Spurs.

Making his first start of the season, Ennis had six assists and only one turnover to help Los Angeles snap San Antonio's three-game winning streak. Russell missed the game after experiencing soreness in his knee during shootaround.

The Spurs pulled within 100-95 on back-to-back 3s by Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans, but David Nwaba's follow slam shut the door on the rally. Bertans and Tony Parker led the Spurs with 14 points each.

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: NBA, sports

Most Popular