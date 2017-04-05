Tyler Ennis scores 19 points, Lakers top Spurs 102-95
SAN ANTONIO — Tyler Ennis had 19 points in place of injured starter D'Angelo Russell and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 102-95 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night.
The Lakers led by as many as 26 points in snapping an eight-game skid against the Spurs.
Making his first start of the season, Ennis had six assists and only one turnover to help Los Angeles snap San Antonio's three-game winning streak. Russell missed the game after experiencing soreness in his knee during shootaround.
The Spurs pulled within 100-95 on back-to-back 3s by Kyle Anderson and Davis Bertans, but David Nwaba's follow slam shut the door on the rally. Bertans and Tony Parker led the Spurs with 14 points each.
