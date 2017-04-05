WHL Roundup: Hurricanes advance to next round of playoffs with 6-2 rout

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. — Ryan Vandervlis scored twice, including the winner, as the Lethbridge Hurricanes defeated the Red Deer Rebels 6-2 on Tuesday to win their Western Hockey League playoff series.

Brennan Menell had a pair of power-play goals for Lethbridge, which won the best-of-seven series 4-3. Jordy Bellerive had a short-handed goal and Giorgio Estephan also scored for the Hurricanes, who will play the Medicine Hat Tigers in the next round of the post-season starting on Friday. Stuart Skinner made 31 saves for the win.

Lane Zablocki and Brandon Hagel replied for Red Deer. Riley Lamb started in net for the Rebels, stopping 15-of-19 shots before Bellerive's goal near the midway point of the second period chased him from net. Lasse Petersen turned aside 10-of-12 shots in relief.