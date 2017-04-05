Young Shadab selected for test series against West Indies

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan selectors on Wednesday picked 18-year-old leg-spinner Shadab Khan among five uncapped test players for the three-match series against the West Indies.

Batsman Usman Salahuddin, left-arm spinner Mohammad Asghar and fast bowlers Mohammad Abbas and Hasan Ali are the others selected for the series, starting with the first test at Kingston from Apr. 21.

Chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq said the 16-member squad was selected "keeping in mind the conditions in the West Indies and the recent performances of players" in the domestic and international season.

Shadab rose to international cricketing prominence with his 10-wicket performance in Pakistan's 3-1 victory against the West Indies in a Twenty20 series last week.

Another leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who has taken 124 wickets in 23 test matches, will be Pakistan's first choice slow bowler. It will be interesting if Shadab gets his test cap and bowls alongside Shah as West Indies found it tough to read the googlies of the youngster in the shortest format of the game.

Opening bastman Ahmed Shehzad has been recalled for the five-day format after nearly two years since his last test, against Sri Lanka in 2015. Another left-handed opener, Shan Masood, also made it to the test squad after being ignored for the last two test series against New Zealand and Australia.

The series could be a farewell for captain Misbah-ul-Haq, who turns 43 next month.

Chairman Shaharyar Khan told reporters in Lahore on Wednesday he hasn't spoken to Misbah about his future plans, but believed three test matches against the West Indies could be Misbah's last international matches.

