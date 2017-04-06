Anaheim Ducks to start playoffs without injured D Cam Fowler
A
A
Share via Email
ANAHEIM, Calif. — Anaheim Ducks
Ducks general manager Bob Murray said Thursday that his All-Star
Fowler was hurt in the third period of the Ducks' win over Calgary on Tuesday. Giordano skated over and hit Fowler in the knee well after Fowler had released a shot.
"When I saw the hit, I just — your heart goes in your mouth, and you're thinking, 'That's it for the year,'" Murray said. "I think we may have gotten a little bit of a break, but we'll know more in a week. In a week and a half, I'll know exactly where Cam is, and he'll know where he's at."
Anaheim opens the
Murray is baffled by the NHL's quick decision not to apply additional discipline for the hit. Giordano wasn't penalized on the play, and the league has decided not to investigate the hit further.
"It was dismissed very quickly by the people in charge," Murray said. "That's their job, so I guess that's the standard. If that's the standard, that's the standard.
"I have no use ... I mean, the big thing in hockey today is concussions, but I still, as an old player, have no use for knee-on-knee hits, and especially if I think they are somewhat intentional. I hear how Gio is a good guy, and he's this and he's that. The media in Toronto is saying, 'Well, he's a good guy.' Well, he's done this before. I have no respect for people who go after knees. I'm sorry, but knees, they wreck your careers real quick. I don't like it."
Fowler is the Ducks' top-scoring
Murray said Fowler didn't tear any ligaments in the injury, but has "something like" a sprain. Fowler has dealt with knee problems earlier in his career, but he stopped wearing braces on both knees this season with his GM's permission.
The Ducks also faced Chicago on Thursday night without Hampus Lindholm, their other young cornerstone
Puck-moving
Most Popular
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
'They're opening up their hearts:' Halifax-area new mom with terminal cancer overwhelmed with community support
-