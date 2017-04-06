Brazil takes over top spot from Argentina in FIFA rankings

ZURICH — Brazil has taken over at the top of the FIFA rankings for the first time since 2010.

After losing Lionel Messi to a four-match ban, Argentina lost 2-0 at Bolivia last week and dropped to No. 2.

World Cup winner Germany is still No. 3, followed by Chile and Colombia. South American teams tallied more ranking points last month by playing two World Cup qualifiers. European teams played one.

European champion Portugal is No. 8, while Switzerland entered the top 10, up two to ninth, one ahead of above Spain.

Mexico rose one to No. 16 and leads CONCACAF teams. The United States climbed seven to No. 23. No. 19 Egypt leads African teams, and No. 28 Iran is Asia's best.