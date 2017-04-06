College hockey player who slammed referee gets probation

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — A teenage hockey player who attacked a referee during the final seconds of the junior college national championship game in New York has pleaded guilty to assault.

Nineteen-year-old Cheektowaga resident Brandon Day was arraigned Thursday. He'll get three years of probation for the attack during a game between Erie Community College and Dakota College of Bottineau at Broome Community College in February.

Authorities say the Erie college student was serving a penalty but bolted onto the ice before his penalty was over. Video shows him skating toward the official and knocking him backward. Two other officials quickly intervened with several players and subdued him.

A defence lawyer says Day has stress and anxiety issues and is getting treatment.

Day also must pay the referee's medical expenses.