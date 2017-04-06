Elfrid Payton has 22 points, Magic beat Nets 115-107

ORLANDO, Fla. — Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds to help the Orlando Magic beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-107 on Thursday night.

Aaron Gordon added 21 points, Jodie Meeks had 20, and Nikola Vucevic finished with 18 points and 12 rebounds. The Magic had lost five straight.

Jeremy Lin led Brooklyn with 32 points, and Caris LeVert had 20. The Nets had won a season-high three games in a row.

Orlando outscored Brooklyn 36-21 in the third quarter. Meeks, who was scoreless in the first half, had 18 points, including 13 straight in the middle of the period. Payton had eight assists in the quarter.

The Nets outscored Orlando 12-2 to start the fourth quarter to cut it to 88-83, but the rallied died quickly.

Marcus Georges-Hunt, signed Monday by Orlando from the D-League, hit a layup, followed that with a 3-pointer and the Magic lead was safe.

TIP INS

Nets: SG Sean Kilpatrick sat out the game with a hamstring injury. ... The Nets bench is averaging a league-best 49.7 points a game since March 1. They had 39 points against Orlando. ... The last time the Nets won four straight was in March 2015.

Magic: Scoring leader Evan Fournier was out with a slight hand injury. Payton is the only Magic player to play in every game this season. ... Former Magic player and recent Hall of Fame selection Tracy McGrady sat courtside.

UP NEXT

Nets: Home against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. Brooklyn has lost four straight at home against the Bulls.