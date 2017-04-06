Emelin injury sees Canadiens recall Lernout from AHL on emergency basis

MONTREAL — Defenceman Brett Lernout was recalled on an emergency basis from St. John's of the American Hockey League, the Montreal Canadiens announced Thursday.

The move came after rearguard Alexei Emelin left a 2-1 loss in Buffalo on Wednesday night with a lower body injury. Defencemen Shea Weber (lower body) and Jordie Benn (upper body) were already out with injuries, although both are expected back for the playoffs.

Lernout, drafted in the third round by Montreal in 2014, suffered a knee injury in his only NHL game on April 2, 2016 against Florida.

The six-foot-four Winnipeg native may start Friday night against the visiting Tampa Bay Lightning.