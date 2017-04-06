Hill starts strong, Puig homers and Dodgers beat Padres 3-1
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LOS ANGELES — Rich Hill pitched five innings of two-hit ball, Yasiel Puig hit his first home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday night.
Hill (1-0) struck out five, walked three and allowed Hunter Renfroe's homer in his first start since signing a $48 million, three-year free agent contract in the
The left-handed Hill was hit by a pitch in his right hand while batting in the second inning. After a short delay, he remained in the game.
Trevor Cahill (0-1) allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings in his first start with San Diego. Cahill was a reliever last season with the world champion Chicago Cubs but signed a one-year deal this winter to start for the Padres. He allowed five hits and three walks and struck out seven.
Puig drilled a two-out, 1-2 pitch deep over the left field wall to put Los Angeles ahead 3-1 in the fourth inning. Puig and Justin Turner each had two hits for the Dodgers.
In the first inning, Adrian Gonzalez's ground-rule double to left scored Corey Seager. One batter later, Gonzalez scored when first baseman Wil Myers misplayed a throw from third baseman Ryan Schimpf.
Myers had two of the Padres' three hits in the game.
Los Angeles improved to 39-20 against the Padres at Dodger Stadium since the beginning of 2011.
TATIANA-MANIA
Dodgers broadcaster and former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela caught the ceremonial first pitch from his granddaughter, Tatiana.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Padres: RHP Cater Capps, who missed last season following Tommy John surgery, is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday and a simulated game Saturday at Petco Park before the Giants-Padres game.
Dodgers: Dave Roberts said that outfielder Andre Ethier (on DL with a slight disc herniation in lower back) "felt normal soreness after running yesterday while continuing his rehab. He's aggressively trying to rehab, but he's still a ways from returning."
UP NEXT
Padres: RHP and ex-Angel Jered Weaver makes his Padres debut in Thursday's series finale.
Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy goes for LA, completing the four-game homestand.
___
More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball
Most Popular
-
-
Two victims in triple shooting north of Winnipeg identified by family
-
At least it's not snow: Environment Canada warning of potential flooding for Halifax
-
Nova Scotia boy airlifted to hospital after being trapped under vehicle, driver arrested