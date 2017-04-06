Hill starts strong, Puig homers and Dodgers beat Padres 3-1

LOS ANGELES — Rich Hill pitched five innings of two-hit ball, Yasiel Puig hit his first home run of the season and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the San Diego Padres 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Hill (1-0) struck out five, walked three and allowed Hunter Renfroe's homer in his first start since signing a $48 million, three-year free agent contract in the off-season . Relievers Sergio Romo, Alex Wood and Kenley Jansen shut the Padres down the rest of the way, and Jansen pitched the ninth inning for his first save of the season.

The left-handed Hill was hit by a pitch in his right hand while batting in the second inning. After a short delay, he remained in the game.

Trevor Cahill (0-1) allowed three runs over 5 2/3 innings in his first start with San Diego. Cahill was a reliever last season with the world champion Chicago Cubs but signed a one-year deal this winter to start for the Padres. He allowed five hits and three walks and struck out seven.

Puig drilled a two-out, 1-2 pitch deep over the left field wall to put Los Angeles ahead 3-1 in the fourth inning. Puig and Justin Turner each had two hits for the Dodgers.

In the first inning, Adrian Gonzalez's ground-rule double to left scored Corey Seager. One batter later, Gonzalez scored when first baseman Wil Myers misplayed a throw from third baseman Ryan Schimpf.

Myers had two of the Padres' three hits in the game.

Los Angeles improved to 39-20 against the Padres at Dodger Stadium since the beginning of 2011.

TATIANA-MANIA

Dodgers broadcaster and former pitcher Fernando Valenzuela caught the ceremonial first pitch from his granddaughter, Tatiana.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Padres: RHP Cater Capps, who missed last season following Tommy John surgery, is expected to throw a bullpen session Thursday and a simulated game Saturday at Petco Park before the Giants-Padres game.

Dodgers: Dave Roberts said that outfielder Andre Ethier (on DL with a slight disc herniation in lower back) "felt normal soreness after running yesterday while continuing his rehab. He's aggressively trying to rehab, but he's still a ways from returning."

UP NEXT

Padres: RHP and ex-Angel Jered Weaver makes his Padres debut in Thursday's series finale.

Dodgers: RHP Brandon McCarthy goes for LA, completing the four-game homestand.

