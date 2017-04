AUGUSTA, Ga. — A look at the key hole Thursday in the first round of the Masters:

KEY FACT: Traditionally the easiest hole on the course, No. 15 caused plenty of problems in the opening round. Especially for 2015 champion Jordan Spieth, who dumped a ball in the water on the way to making a quadruple-bogey that left him with a 3-over 75 — the worst score of his three-year Masters career.