Man seeks new trial in death of Michael Jordan's father

LUMBERTON, N.C. — A man convicted of killing basketball star Michael Jordan's father more than 20 years ago in North Carolina is seeking a new trial, citing juror and law enforcement misconduct.

Media outlets report a judge heard arguments in the case of 42-year-old Daniel Andre Green, who's serving a life sentence for the killing of James Jordan in Lumberton in 1993.

A Superior Court judge agreed Wednesday to accept some witness statements as potential evidence that Green should get a hearing on his request for a new trial. These include an affidavit from the jury foreman, who said she violated the trial judge's orders by visiting the South Carolina site where Jordan's body was discovered.