NBA Capsules

PHILADELPHIA — Jimmy Butler had 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists and helped give Chicago's playoff hopes a needed boost in the Bulls' 102-90 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday night.

The Bulls, Miami and Indiana entered the night with 38-40 records and in a three-way tie for seventh in the Eastern Conference playoff race. Butler had his fourth career triple-double.

Rajon Rondo sat out with a sprained right wrist and Dwyane Wade missed another game with a fractured right elbow. Wade, who scrimmaged Wednesday for the first time since he was injured on March 15, could return as early as Saturday at Brooklyn. Wade, who averaged 18.6 points in his first season with his hometown team, had been ruled out for the season. Rondo was hurt Tuesday night in a loss to New York.

Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot led the 76ers with 18 points.

PACERS 104, BUCKS 89

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Paul George had 23 points and 10 rebounds and Indiana beat Milwaukee to keep its playoff hopes alive.

Jeff Teague added 15 points and seven assists for the Pacers. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

MAGIC 115, NETS 107

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Elfrid Payton had 22 points, 11 assists and five rebounds to lead Orlando.