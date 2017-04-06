OHL Roundup: Knights open second round with 2-0 shut out over Otters

ERIE, Pa. — The defending Memorial Cup champion London Knights opened their second-round Ontario Hockey League playoff series with a victory over the Erie Otters on Thursday.

Tyler Parsons stopped all 46 shots he faced as London blanked the league-best Otters 2-0.

Mitchell Stephens and Evan Bouchard scored all the Knights' offence in a five-minute span in the second period.

Erie goaltender Troy Timpano made 10 saves in the losing effort.

Both teams were 0 for 4 on the power play.

The Otters host Game 2 of the best-of-seven series on Friday night.

---

PETES 4 FRONTENACS 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Kyle Jenkins's power-play goal in the second period stood as the winner as the Petes opened their second-round playoff series by doubling up Kingston.

Steven Lorentz, Nikita Korostelev and Christopher Paquette also scored for Peterborough.

Sam Harding and Linus Nyman supplied the offence for the Frontenacs.