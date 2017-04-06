Owings, Diamondbacks erase 3-run deficit to beat Giants 8-6

PHOENIX — Chris Owings reached safely four times and stole two bases, and the Arizona Diamondbacks scored seven unanswered runs in coming back from a three-run deficit to beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Wednesday night.

A.J. Pollock went 3 for 5 with an RBI and Yasmany Tomas had two hits and an RBI to help starting pitcher Taijuan Walker win his Diamondbacks debut despite allowing four runs and seven hits in six innings.