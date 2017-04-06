Police arrest 26 after Chilean fans throw seats in Brazil

SAO PAULO — Brazilian police have arrested 26 people after fans ripped off seats at the Arena Corinthians and charged officers.

Police say at least four people were wounded and taken to hospitals after Wednesday's incident during the Copa Sudamericana playoff match between Corinthians and Universidad de Chile. Corinthians won 2-0.

According to Sao Paulo police, five leaders of a Universidad de Chile fan group removed seats before the match began. Those five were detained during halftime, but other fans then reacted against police and were also arrested.