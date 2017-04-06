Pouille opens against Edmund in Davis Cup quarterfinals

ROUEN, France — Lucas Pouille will open against Kyle Edmund on Friday in the first singles match when France hosts Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on indoor clay.

Edmund won their only previous career meeting, beating the Frenchman this year on outdoor hard courts in Brisbane, Australia.

With France missing 10th-ranked Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and No. 11 Gael Monfils, the 17th-ranked Pouille is France's leading player.

Friday's second singles match at the Kindarena in Rouen will be between Jeremy Chardy and Daniel Evans, Britain's best ranked player at No. 44 in the absence of top-ranked Andy Murray, who is recovering from an elbow injury.

In Saturday's doubles, Julien Benneteau and Nicolas Mahut face Dominic Inglot and Jamie Murray. In Sunday's reverse singles, Pouille takes on Evans and Chardy is on last against Edmund.

Britain won the competition in 2015, while France, which lost the 2014 final to Switzerland and the 2010 final to Serbia, has not won since 2001.