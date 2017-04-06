QMJHL Roundup: Islanders beat Screaming Eagles to open second-round matchup

CHARLOTTETOWN, N.L. — Filip Chlapik scored once and set up two more as the Charlottetown Islanders downed the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles 4-1 on Thursday to open their Quebec Major Junior Hockey League quarter-final series.

Daniel Sprong, Kameron Kielly and Carl Neill also scored for the Islanders, who will host Game 2 of the best-of-seven set on Saturday.

Giovanni Fiore gave the Screaming Eagles a 1-0 lead in the first period before Sprong scored the first of four straight for Charlottetown.

Mark Grametbauer made 20 saves for the win as Kevin Mandolese kicked out 38-of-41 shots in defeat.

Islanders winger Dillon Boucher was ejected at 14:50 of the second after taking a major for charging.

Charlottetown went 1 for 5 on the power play while Cape Breton failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.

ARMADA 6 TITAN 2

BOISBRIAND, Que. — Yvan Mongo struck twice and Samuel Montembault made 24 saves as the Armada opened their quarter-final with a victory over Acadie-Bathurst.

Miguel Picard, Alex Barre-Boulet, Joel Teasdale and Pierre-Luc Dubois also scored for Blainville-Boisbriand, which hosts Game 2 on Saturday.

Vladimir Kuznetsov and Jeffrey Truchon-Viel found the back of the net for the Titan. Anthony Dumont-Bouchard was chased 3:32 into the game after allowing two goals on three shots. Reilly Pickard stopped 26-of-29 shots in relief.