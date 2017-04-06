Schwartz leads Blues to 6-3 win over Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. — Jaden Schwartz had a goal and two assists to lead the surging St. Louis Blues to a 6-3 victory over the Florida Panthers on Thursday night.

David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko and Alex Pietrangelo each had a goal and an assist, and Patrick Berglund and Ryan Reaves also scored as the Blues improved to 13-2-2 in their last 17 games. Jake Allen had 29 saves.

Vincent Trochek, Michael Matheson and Denis Malgin scored for the Panthers, who lost their sixth straight. James Reimer stopped 32 shots.

The teams combined for six goals in a wild third period.

Berglund put the Blues ahead for good when he deflected Jordon Schmaltz's shot in with 9:23 remaining for his 23rd goal of the season. Pietrangelo made it 5-3 with 6:11 left as he tipped Schwartz' shot past Reimer for his 14th. It was also Pietrangelo's 300th career point.

Schwartz capped the scoring with his 19th with 59 seconds to go.

Matheson had pulled Florida even at 2-2 just 55 seconds into the third with a wraparound that bounced off Allen's pad.

Perron weaved around two Panthers defenders and knocked in a rebound of his initial shot at 5:36 to put St. Louis back up 3-2.

Florida tied it for the third time just over two minutes later on Malgin's blast from the top of the circle off a feed from in deep by Colton Sceviour.

St. Louis got on the scoreboard first with 7:44 left in the opening period as Reaves took possession near the blue line and fired a one-timer past Reimer for his sixth.

Trochek tied it up for the Panthers 6:41 into the second with a wrister past Allen on a 2-on-1 break. It was Trochek's 23rd goal of the season — first in the last 17 games. He did have 10 assists during that stretch.

Tarasenko put St. Louis back ahead 56 seconds later as he beat Reimer from in close off a pass from Schwartz through traffic.

NOTES: Panthers D Ian McCoshen made his NHL debut and had an assist on Trochek's goal. ... St. Louis held a 13-12 advantage over Florida in both the first and second periods. The game ended with St. Louis outshooting Florida 38-32.

UP NEXT

Blues: At Carolina on Saturday.