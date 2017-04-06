Sports

Senators star defenceman Erik Karlsson out for key game in Boston

BOSTON — The Ottawa Senators will be without their captain as they try to lock down a playoff spot tonight in Boston.

Senators head coach Guy Boucher says star defenceman Erik Karlsson will miss Ottawa's game against the Bruins with a lower-body injury.

Karlsson was hurt after blocking a shot in a game last week against Philadelphia. He missed two games before returning for Ottawa's home-and-home series against Detroit.

The Senators enter tonight's game in second place in the Atlantic Division, tied on points with Boston and one up on Toronto.

A point against the Bruins will guarantee a playoff spot for Ottawa. If the Senators lose in regulation, they can still get in if the New York Islanders lose at Carolina at Tampa Bay loses at Toronto.

 

