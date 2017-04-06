The Latest: Ex-Tahoe ski worker enters child porn plea
RENO, Nev. — The Latest on the ex-worker at a children's ski school at Lake Tahoe facing child pornography charges (all times local):
4:45 p.m.
A 26-year-old former worker at a children's ski school at a Lake Tahoe resort has pleaded not guilty to four counts of child pornography and sexual exploitation of a minor.
Stephan DeGraffenreid of Gardnerville entered the pleas during a hearing Thursday afternoon in U.S. District Court in Reno.
A federal magistrate set a hearing for April 18 to determine whether he should continue to be held without bail until a trial set for June 13.
His lawyer, David Houston, withdrew a motion he filed earlier in the day requesting permission to submit a psychological examination of DeGraffenreid under seal.
Houston said after the hearing he had no immediate comment but intends to file additional documents before the bail hearing.
11:23 a.m.
A Nevada man who worked at a children's ski school at a Lake Tahoe resort was scheduled to appear in federal court Thursday on child pornography charges.
Stephan DeGraffenreid, 26, of Gardnerville was arrested March 30 on a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor. A criminal complaint claims his cellphone found on the slopes at the Heavenly ski resort was filled with nude photos of prepubescent females. The complaint was filed with a grand jury indictment handed up on Wednesday.
Federal agents say a search of DeGraffenreid's home in January found additional images of 3- and 4-year-old children taken in a bathroom at a Gardnerville daycare