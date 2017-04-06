Triggs gets win as A's top Angels 5-1 for 4-game split

OAKLAND, Calif. — Andrew Triggs pitched into the sixth inning for his second major league win, Ryon Healy homered to cap a four-run third and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 5-1 Thursday for an opening four-game split.

Triggs (1-0), who won at St. Louis on Aug. 28, allowed an unearned run, four hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. The 28-year-old right-hander, who made his big league debut last April, gave up Albert Pujols' RBI groundout in the third and left after consecutive singles in the sixth.

Triggs had pitched poorly in spring training, compiling an 8.10 ERA over 23 1/3 innings in five starts and two relief appearances.

Liam Hendricks, Santiago Casilla and Sean Doolitte combined for six strikeouts and one-hit relief.

Tyler Skaggs (0-1) had gotten a victory in his first start each season from 2013-16 but that streak came to an end as he gave up five runs, five hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings.

Adam Rosales scored from first when Marcus Semien's routine single to centre deflected off Mike Trout's glove and rolled to the wall for an error. Khris Davis hit a sacrifice fly and Healy hit a two-run homer with two outs that landed halfway up the bleachers in left.

Trevor Plouffe added an RBI single in the sixth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Garrett Richards was feeling better, a day after leaving his first start of the season with cramping in his biceps. Richards missed most of last season with an elbow injury and his appearance Wednesday was his first in 11 months. "Our medical staff is going to look into things," manager Mike Scioscia said. "They're confident that it's not connected to his other situation last year. Garrett's comfortable when he talks about it so hopefully this is just a little bump in the road." . 3B Luis Valbuena (right hamstring strain) has been hitting in the batting cage and could begin running on the field early next week.

Athletics: RHP Sonny Gray (shoulder strain) is scheduled to throw his second bullpen session Friday when Oakland plays in Texas. "We'll sit down and get a feel for where we think he is," manager Bob Melvin said. "We're not going to jump too far ahead." . RHP John Axford has been diagnosed with a grade 1 strain in his right shoulder. Axford has been told not to throw for at least seven days.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Jesse Chavez is to make his Angels debut on Friday against Seattle when Los Angeles opens a six-game homestand.