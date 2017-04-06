Wednesday's Games
NHL
Buffalo 2 Montreal 1
Washington 2 N.Y. Rangers 0
---
AHL
Grand Rapids 2 Manitoba 1 (OT)
Albany 3 Syracuse 0
Charlotte 5 San Antonio 2
Rochester 5 Binghamton 2
Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (OT)
Texas 4 Bakersfield 3
San Jose 5 Ontario 1
Stockton 5 San Diego 3
---
NBA
Toronto 105 Detroit 102
Miami 112 Charlotte 99
Cleveland 114 Boston 91
Houston 110 Denver 104
Oklahoma City 103 Memphis 100
L.A. Lakers 102 San Antonio 95
Golden State 120 Phoenix 111
L.A. Clippers 112 Dallas 101
---
MLB
American League
Baltimore 3 Toronto 1
Minnesota 9 Kansas City 1
Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 1
Cleveland 9 Texas 6
Houston 5 Seattle 3 (13 innings)
L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 0
Detroit at Chicago White Sox, postponed
--
National League
Washington 6 Miami 4
Atlanta 3 N.Y. Mets 1 (12 innings)
Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 0
Milwaukee 6 Colorado 1
Arizona 8 San Francisco 6
L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 1
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, postponed
--
Interleague
Boston 3 Pittsburgh 0 (12 innings)
---
CONCACAF Champions League
Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver 1
(Tigres win two-leg semifinal 4-1)