Sports

Wednesday's Games

NHL

Buffalo 2 Montreal 1

Washington 2 N.Y. Rangers 0

---

AHL

Grand Rapids 2 Manitoba 1 (OT)

Albany 3 Syracuse 0

Charlotte 5 San Antonio 2

Rochester 5 Binghamton 2

Hershey 3 Lehigh Valley 2 (OT)

Texas 4 Bakersfield 3

San Jose 5 Ontario 1

Stockton 5 San Diego 3

---

NBA

Toronto 105 Detroit 102

Miami 112 Charlotte 99

Cleveland 114 Boston 91

Houston 110 Denver 104

Oklahoma City 103 Memphis 100

L.A. Lakers 102 San Antonio 95

Golden State 120 Phoenix 111

L.A. Clippers 112 Dallas 101

---

MLB

American League

Baltimore 3 Toronto 1

Minnesota 9 Kansas City 1

Tampa Bay 4 N.Y. Yankees 1

Cleveland 9 Texas 6

Houston 5 Seattle 3 (13 innings)

L.A. Angels 5 Oakland 0

Detroit at Chicago White Sox, postponed

--

National League

Washington 6 Miami 4

Atlanta 3 N.Y. Mets 1 (12 innings)

Cincinnati 2 Philadelphia 0

Milwaukee 6 Colorado 1

Arizona 8 San Francisco 6

L.A. Dodgers 3 San Diego 1

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, postponed

--

Interleague

Boston 3 Pittsburgh 0 (12 innings)

---

CONCACAF Champions League

Tigres UANL 2 Vancouver 1

(Tigres win two-leg semifinal 4-1)

