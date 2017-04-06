White Sox reliever Jake Petricka goes on disabled list
CHICAGO — The Chicago White Sox have placed reliever Jake Petricka on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained muscle on the right side of his back.
The move came before Thursday's series finale with the Detroit Tigers.
Petricka pitched one scoreless inning in Tuesday's opener. The right-hander is being replaced on the roster by right-hander Tommy Kahnle from Triple-A Charlotte. Kahnle was 0-1 with a 2.63 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 29 appearances for the White Sox last season.
Petricka made nine appearances last year with Chicago after undergoing surgery in his right hip.
