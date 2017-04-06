Wozniacki defeats Beck in straight sets at Volvo Car Open

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark defeated Annika Beck of Germany 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday in the third round of the Volvo Car Open.

The fifth-seeded Wozniacki, who lost to Johanna Konta of Britain in the final of the Miami Open last Saturday, saved four of five break points in the decisive second set while Beck failed to save any in three tries.

In other singles matches on the green clay at Daniel Island: Anastasija Sevastova of Latvia defeated Ons Jabeur of Tunisia 7-5, 7-6 (6); Mirjana Lucic-Baroni of Croatia upset seventh-seeded Kiki Bertens of the Netherlands 7-6 (5), 6-4; Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia defeated Fanny Stollar 6-1, 1-0 after the Hungarian teenager retired; and Irina-Camelia Begu of Romania upset Samantha Stosur of Australia 7-5, 6-3.