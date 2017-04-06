Yanks' Kaprielian on DL due to elbow pain, will have MRI

NEW YORK — Top Yankees pitching prospect James Kaprielian was placed on the minor league disabled list because of pain in his right elbow and will be sent for scans.

New York said Thursday that the 23-year-old right-hander, taken with the 16th overall pick in the 2015 amateur draft, will have an MRI and a dye contrast MRI.

His 2016 season was cut short after his third start at Class A Tampa, on April 21, because of a strained right flexor tendon. He returned to pitch in the Arizona Fall League and went 2-3 with a 4.33 ERA in seven starts, striking out 26 in 27 innings.