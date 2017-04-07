A.J. Foyt Racing to enter Zach Veach in Indianapolis 500

LONG BEACH, Calif. — Zach Veach will enter the Indianapolis 500 next month with A.J. Foyt Racing.

It will be the IndyCar debut for the 22 year old from Ohio. His sponsor will be the Indy Women in Tech Championship presented by Guggenheim, which is the LPGA event scheduled in September at Indianapolis Motor Speedway's golf course.

Veach has six wins and six poles in three Indy Lights seasons. His car number will be No. 40 in honour of the 40th anniversary of A.J. Foyt's fourth Indy 500 win.

"As any young American driver you always think about Indianapolis and of course you always relate the name AJ Foyt with Indy," said Veach. "That's something that's been driving me. To be able to say I'm going to run my first Indianapolis 500 with a team like this, it's very exciting for me and a goal I've been actively working on for 10 years."

His teammates will be full-time Foyt drivers Conor Daly and Carlos Munoz.

"The biggest thing I've learned through the years is to win that race, you've got to be there at the end of the day," said Foyt. "I told Zach don't worry about the first part, just worry about the last part. If you're there at the end of the day, you'll be there."

