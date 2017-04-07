Atletico midfielder Koke robbed of watch during mugging
MADRID — Spanish police say Atletico Madrid player Jorge "Koke" Resurreccion has had his watch stolen when mugged in the Spanish capital.
Police say the thief threatened Koke during the assault on Thursday night.
Koke was unharmed during the robbery.
The Spain midfielder is expected to start for Atletico on Saturday at crosstown rival Real Madrid.
