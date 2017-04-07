Brenden Kichton scores overtime winner as Moose top Roadrunners 5-4

WINNIPEG — Brenden Kichton scored the winner in overtime as the Manitoba Moose topped the Tucson Roadrunners 5-4 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Dan DeSalvo struck twice in regulation for the Moose (27-36-10), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Chase De Leo and Kevin Czuczman also chipped in while Jamie Phillips made 23 saves.

Chris Mueller led Tuscon (26-30-8) with two goals and two assists. Jamie McBain had a goal and two helpers with Joe Whitney adding the other.

Marek Langhamer took the loss after kicking out 12-of-13 shots in 33:20. Adin Hill started but was pulled after allowing four goals on 10 shots.