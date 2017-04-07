Davis Cup: Australia leads US in World Group quarterfinal

BRISBANE, Australia — Jordan Thompson continued an unbeaten start to his Davis Cup tennis career, upsetting American Jack Sock 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 on Friday to give Australia a 1-0 lead in their World Group quarterfinal.

Thompson won both singles in his Davis Cup debut against the Czech Republic in February, and the 79th-ranked Australian continued that form over No. 15 Sock, the highest-ranked player in the tie.

On an outdoor hard court at Pat Rafter Arena, Sock looked out of sorts at times and served two double faults to hand the 22-year-old Thompson his first break at 5-3 in the opening set.

The American rallied to win the second set, then recovered from 4-1 down to level the third set before Thompson won in a tiebreaker. The Australian clinched the match in the fourth set by breaking Sock's service twice.

No. 16-ranked Nick Kyrgios of Australia played John Isner in the second singles match later Friday.

The winner will play Italy or Belgium in the semifinals in September.