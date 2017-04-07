Davis Cup: Djokovic gives Serbia 1-0 lead over Spain

BELGRADE, Serbia — Novak Djokovic returned to the court in style after an elbow injury, sweeping past Albert Ramos Vinolas for Serbia to lead Spain 1-0 in the Davis Cup quarterfinals on Friday.

Djokovic won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

He withdrew from the recent Miami Open because of a lingering right elbow injury.

"I'm very satisfied with my play, especially my serve," he said.

Serbia's Viktor Troicki played Pablo Carreno Busta in the second singles.