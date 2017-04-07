DeMarcus Cousins sits with Achilles tendinitis
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
DENVER — New Orleans forward DeMarcus Cousins will sit Friday night against Denver with tendinitis in his right Achilles.
The hard-to-cover Cousins is coming off a monster game against the Nuggets on Tuesday night, when he had 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 134-131 home loss.
Cousins missed a game with left knee soreness/bruised rib and two more due to a sprained right ankle since being acquired from Sacramento in late February. He sat another due to an NBA suspension.
In addition, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said forward/
The Nuggets will be without guards Jameer Nelson (calf) and Will Barton (foot) as they try to keep their fading playoff hopes afloat.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Elderly woman dies after Air Canada flight's emergency landing in Calgary
-
Halifax man facing human trafficking, sexual assault and child pornography charges relating to three teen girls
-
Sobeys donating surplus food to Feed Nova Scotia in pilot program
-
UBC president Santa Ono opens up about his struggle with mental health