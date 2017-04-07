DeMarcus Cousins sits with Achilles tendinitis

DENVER — New Orleans forward DeMarcus Cousins will sit Friday night against Denver with tendinitis in his right Achilles.

The hard-to-cover Cousins is coming off a monster game against the Nuggets on Tuesday night, when he had 30 points and 14 rebounds in a 134-131 home loss.

Cousins missed a game with left knee soreness/bruised rib and two more due to a sprained right ankle since being acquired from Sacramento in late February. He sat another due to an NBA suspension.

In addition, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said forward/ centre Anthony Davis won't play his customary 36.3 minutes per game, especially with New Orleans playing Saturday at Golden State.