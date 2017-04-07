Eintracht Frankfurt rallies to draw 2-2 with Werder Bremen

FRANKFURT — Eintracht Frankfurt put the brakes on Werder Bremen's progress in a 2-2 draw that left both sides mid-table in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Bremen, with six wins and a draw in the last seven games, looked good for another win after going 2-0 up. But Frankfurt hit back to move into seventh place, while Bremen is in 10th spot ahead of this weekend's matches.

Eintracht missed several chances to take the lead, with Argentine defender David Abraham hitting the crossbar and Swedish striker Branimir Hrgota going close. Serbian midfielder Mijat Gacinovic and Hrgota were then denied brilliantly by Bremen keeper Felix Wiedwald, whose fingertips had tipped Abraham's effort onto the bar.

Bremen struck with its first clear chance seven minutes before the break when Florian Kainz crossed for Zlatko Junuzovic to blast in a volley, and there was another lesson in effectiveness when Fin Bartels netted before the interval. He controlled Max Kruse's chip with his first touch and volleyed it in with his next.

But Abraham scored just after the break with a header from a corner and then Marco Fabian equalized with a penalty in the 73rd minute, awarded after defender Niklas Moisander hauled down Hrgota.