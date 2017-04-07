F1 confirms 2017 Malaysian GP will be the last

SHANGHAI — Formula One has confirmed that this year's Malaysian Grand Prix on Oct. 1 will be the farewell edition of the race.

The decision, jointly announced Friday by F1 officials at the Chinese Grand Prix and the Malaysian government, will bring an end to an event that has been a fixture on the F1 calendar for 19 years.

Malaysia's contract to host the event runs through 2018, but the government decided this year's race would be the last due to the high cost of staging the event and declining ticket sales and tourism figures.

"In the early stage, hosting the F1 has helped promote the country as a destination for international sports and tourism. However, it's time for the government to assess the F1 race due to the changes since we first hosted the race in 1999," Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak said in a statement.

Competition from other races in Asia has taken a toll on the Malaysian GP. In his statement, Najib noted that when the race was first held at Sepang International Circuit nearly two decades ago, there was only one other Asian country on the F1 calendar — Japan.

Now, six Asian countries host F1 events, including nearby Singapore, which has one of the most popular races, run at night through the city's streets.

The end of the Malaysian GP had been anticipated since late last year when Malaysia's sports minister indicated the country might not renew its contract when it expired.

"It's always sad to say goodbye to a member of the Formula 1 family," Sean Bratches, F1's managing director for commercial operations, said Friday in Shanghai. "Over nearly two decades, the Malaysian Formula 1 fans have proven themselves to be some of the sport's most passionate supporters."