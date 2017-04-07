Flu bug bites Red Sox again: Ramirez, Betts out of lineup
DETROIT — Hanley Ramirez and Mookie Betts are out of the Boston lineup Friday because of a flu bug that has hit the Red Sox hard in this first week of the season.
Boston also put left-hander Robbie Ross on the 10-day disabled list Thursday because of the flu. That move was retroactive to Monday.
Betts, Ross and Brock Holt all sat out Wednesday's win over Pittsburgh because of illness. Holt was in the starting lineup Friday at Detroit as the designated hitter.
Boston is also without shortstop Xander Bogaerts and reliever Matt Barnes. They are on the bereavement list because of a family death. Marco Hernandez was recalled from Triple-A Pawtucket and penciled into the starting lineup at shortstop Friday.
