Davis Cup: France leads Britain 1-0 in quarterfinals

ROUEN, France — Lucas Pouille gave France a 1-0 lead over Britain in the Davis Cup quarterfinals by beating Kyle Edmund 7-5, 7-6 (6), 6-3 Friday.

Jeremy Chardy will next face Dan Evans in the second singles on indoor clay at the Kindarena in Rouen.

The 17th-ranked Pouille is France's top player in the absence of No. 10 Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and No. 11 Gael Monfils, while No. 22 Richard Gasquet is also out.

Edmund, ranked 47th, was filling in for top-ranked Andy Murray, who's nursing an elbow injury.

Edmund was leading 5-2 in the second-set tiebreaker before losing four straight points.

Pouille broke Edmund's serve four times overall, dropping his own twice. Pouille, a quarterfinalist at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open last year, was more decisive in the rallies, hitting 30 winners compared to 20 for Edmund.