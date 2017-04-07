Garza successfully appeals penalties in match-fixing case

LONDON — Mexican tennis player Daniel Garza has successfully appealed penalties to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a match-fixing case.

The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the ruling Friday.

Garza was suspended for six months and fined $5,000 in October after being found guilty of a match-fixing offence . The Tennis Integrity Unit said Garza "attempted to influence the outcome of a match" at a low-level Futures tournament in Calabasas, California, in March 2015.

The 31-year-old Garza is eligible to resume his playing career immediately. He's ranked 2,054th in singles after reaching a career high of 294 in 2012.

The CAS awarded Garza $2,970 to help with his legal costs.