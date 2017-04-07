Garza successfully appeals penalties in match-fixing case
LONDON — Mexican tennis player Daniel Garza has successfully appealed penalties to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in a match-fixing case.
The Tennis Integrity Unit announced the ruling Friday.
Garza was suspended for six months and fined $5,000 in October after being found guilty of a match-fixing
The 31-year-old Garza is eligible to resume his playing career immediately. He's ranked 2,054th in singles after reaching a career high of 294 in 2012.
The CAS awarded Garza $2,970 to help with his legal costs.
The Tennis Integrity Unit was set up by the Grand Slam Board, the International Tennis Federation, the ATP and the WTA to fight corruption in the sport.
