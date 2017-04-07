Harper, Murphy, Werth go deep, Nats beat Phils 7-6

PHILADELPHIA — Bryce Harper, Daniel Murphy and Jayson Werth hit homers to back Max Scherzer and the Washington Nationals held on for a 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Friday.

Scherzer (1-0) allowed two runs and four hits, striking out seven in 6 2/3 innings. The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner waited until the fourth game to take the mound because a broken knuckle set him back in spring training.

The injury didn't bother him against the Phillies, who fell to 3-11 in home openers at Citizens Bank Park.

Scherzer retired the first 10 batters before Howie Kendrick hit an opposite-field double in the fourth. He left with a 7-1 lead and a runner on.

Aaron Altherr hit a two-run homer off Sammy Solis in the seventh to get the Phillies within 7-4 and Freddy Galvis hit a two-run shot off Blake Treinen in the ninth to cut it to 7-6.

A day after giving up leads in the eighth and ninth innings in a 4-3 loss to Miami in 10 innings, Washington's bullpen allowed four runs and nearly blew another one.

Koda Glover entered with two runners on in the eighth and retired three straight batters. Treinen eventually finished for his third save after Galvis went deep.

Vince Velasquez (0-1) struck out 10, but allowed four runs and five hits in four innings. He hasn't won a game since last July 8.

The defending NL East champion Nationals are off to a 3-1 start while the Phillies have lost three in a row after winning their opener.

Harper hit a two-run shot in the first and Murphy ripped a two-run drive in the third. Werth made it 7-0 with a three-run homer off Joely Rodriguez in the fifth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Phillies: RHP Zach Eflin struck out six in five scoreless innings in a rehab start with Single-A Clearwater on Thursday. He began the season on the disabled list following surgery on both knees in the off-season .

UP NEXT

Nationals: Manager Dusty Baker hasn't announced a starter for Saturday night's game. It's expected to be RHP Jeremy Guthrie, who hasn't appeared in the majors since 2015 with Kansas City.

Phillies: RHP Aaron Nola makes his first start. Nola was 5-4 with a 2.65 ERA in his first 12 starts last year and 1-5 with a 9.82 ERA in his last eight before he was shut down in August because of elbow trouble. Nola is 0-3, 5.40 in six starts vs. Washington.

FEELING HOME

The Nationals are 9-1 in Philadelphia since 2016. They're 15-5 against the Phillies overall in that span.

LONG BALL

The Nationals have nine homers in four games.

