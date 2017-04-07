Hawks' Sefolosha to donate part of NYC settlement

Atlanta Hawks player Thabo Sefolosha says he'll donate a "substantial portion" of his settlement with New York City after a police fracas outside a trendy Manhattan nightclub left him with a broken leg in 2015.

The New York Daily News (http://nydn.us/2nZi8Mb ) reported that Sefolosha will receive $4 million for the injury that kept him out of the Hawks run to the Eastern Conference final. He was acquitted of criminal charges and sued the city and five police officers in federal court.

Sefolosa said Friday that he'll make a donation to Gideon's Promise, an Atlanta-based organization that helps support and train public defenders across the country. He hopes his donation "can help give many more people a voice to fight for justice as I did."

