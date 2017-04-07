Hughes strong, Twins beat White Sox to improve to 4-0

CHICAGO — Phil Hughes pitched six strong innings for his first win in almost a year and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Friday night for their first 4-0 start since 1987.

Miguel Sano hit an RBI go-ahead double in the sixth, and Chris Gimenez added an RBI double in the seventh for the Twins, who led the majors with 103 losses last season after opening 0-9.

Hughes (1-0) made his first start since June 9, 2016, and allowed one run and five hits, struck out three and walked none. The right-hander's season was cut short last year after he suffered a broken bone above his left knee and underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome. Hughes last won in a rain-shortened game on April 18, 2016, against Milwaukee. He was 1-7 last season.

Tyler Duffey pitched two scoreless innings of relief, and Brandon Kintzler pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save. Kintzler ran into trouble with two outs in the ninth after consecutive two-out walks, but retired Jacob May to end the game.

The Twins bullpen has not allowed a run in 13 innings this season.

After eight seasons with the Rangers, Derek Holland (0-1) made his White Sox debut and pitched six-plus innings, allowing three runs — two earned — and four hits. He struck out five and walked one with a hit batter.

Sano cut the right- centre gap with an RBI double to score Robbie Grossman from first in the sixth to give the Twins a 2-1 lead.

Holland has lost his last four decisions. He exited after a leadoff walk in the sixth inning for Nate Jones, who was greeted by Gimenez with a ground-rule double to left.

Trailing 1-0, the Twins took advantage of two errors by the White Sox in the fourth inning. Grossman doubled to right and advanced to third on an errant pickoff attempt to second by Holland. Grossman then scored when right fielder Avisail Garcia dropped Sano's pop up.

Tim Anderson singled, stole second and scored on Jose Abreu's single in the first inning.

Centre fielder Byron Buxton made a pair of long running warning-track catches in the first inning. He robbed leadoff hitter Tyler Saladino of extra bases with a catch against the wall. With runners on first and second, Buxton robbed Cody Asche of extra bases to end the inning. In the fifth, Max Kepler made a diving catch on the right-field line to save a potential extra base hit by Anderson.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Twins: LHP Ryan O'Rourke is still working out the inflammation in his elbow before he begins a throwing program. O'Rourke is dealing with a strained left elbow. He's eligible to return April 9, but it doesn't sound as though he'll be able to return next week. He will likely need to spend some time on a minor-league rehab assignment before he returns.

UP NEXT

Twins: RHP Adalberto Mejia, 23, will make his first career start on Saturday. He made five relief appearances and started one game in the spring for the Twins. He allowed three runs in 14 1/3 innings. Mejia appeared in one game for the Twins in 2016.