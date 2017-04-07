Hurricanes beat Waratahs 38-28 in Super Rugby

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett combined for two tries, 18 points, two yellow cards and a red card as the Hurricanes held on to a diminishing lead to beat the New South Wales Waratahs 38-28 in Super Rugby on Friday.

The brothers scored tries in the first half and Jordie added four conversions as the Hurricanes opened a 33-7 halftime lead over a Waratahs side that looked listless and directionless.

But the Waratahs rallied to outscore the Hurricanes 21-5 in the second half as Beauden received a yellow card in each spell which translated into a red card in the 79th minute.

The Hurricanes made an explosive beginning, scoring tries through centre Ngani Leaumape, and the Barretts to lead 21-0 after only 11 minutes. The Waratahs fueled the Hurricanes' counterattacking game with poor kicking and missed first tackles, and the match seemed likely to become a rout.

But Beauden's yellow card for a professional foul in the 17th sparked the Waratahs to score through Ned Hannigan.

Tries to winger Wes Goosen and lock Mark Abbott boosted the Hurricanes' lead to 33-7 at halftime as they controlled set-pieces and used long passes to pick gaps in the defence .

The Waratahs made a strong start to the second half with tries to fullback Bryce Hegarty and scrumhalf Jake Gordon which slashed the margin to 33-21 after 47 minutes.

Leaumape's second try made the lead 38-21 but the Waratahs continued to improve, and a try to Andrew Kelaway in the 70th cut the lead to 10 points. The Waratahs ended the match over the Hurricanes line, denied a try which would have given them a bonus point.

Beauden earned his second yellow card, which became a red card, for a tackle in the 79th, which could have yielded a penalty try.

"When we scored that many points in the first half we've got to come out after halftime and be a bit more clinical," Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara said.

Waratahs captain Michael Hooper regretted another poor start which his team was unable to overcome.