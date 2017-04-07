Kevin Durant practices, set to play Saturday in return

OAKLAND, Calif. — Kevin Durant returned to practice Friday and experienced no issues with his left knee, so he is set to play against New Orleans in his return from injury.

Durant has been sidelined since he was hurt Feb. 28 at Washington but Golden State hoped all along to have KD back before the regular season ended — and now the Warriors are riding a 13-game winning streak and have secured the Western Conference's No. 1 seed.

Durant says, "I'm just going to go out there and be me."

Coach Steve Kerr said Durant, who scrimmaged in a 5-on-5 situation, has no minute limitations because his knee is fully healed.