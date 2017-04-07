Liverpool forward Mane set for knee surgery, out for season
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is to undergo surgery on a left knee injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says the need for surgery means "it's clear, season over."
Mane, Liverpool's top scorer this season with 13 league goals, limped off after hurting his knee in a challenge during the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.
Without Mane, Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. Liverpool is third in the standings with seven games left as the team chases Champions League qualification.
Klopp's team won once in seven matches when Mane was last absent for a long period, in January, at the African Nations Cup with Senegal.
Most Popular
-
Video: A man tried Kendall Jenner's Pepsi peace trick, it did not go well
-
Seizing Nemo: SPCA removes fish from notorious Nova Scotia animal abuser Gail Benoit's possession
-
What about the children: Parent group calls for end to adults-only buildings in Alberta
-
Police ask for help finding missing Halifax-area woman, last seen headed to Peggy's Cove