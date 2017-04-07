Liverpool forward Mane set for knee surgery, out for season

LIVERPOOL, England — Liverpool forward Sadio Mane is to undergo surgery on a left knee injury and has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp says the need for surgery means "it's clear, season over."

Mane, Liverpool's top scorer this season with 13 league goals, limped off after hurting his knee in a challenge during the Merseyside derby against Everton on Saturday.

Without Mane, Liverpool drew 2-2 at home to Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. Liverpool is third in the standings with seven games left as the team chases Champions League qualification.