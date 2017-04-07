Longoria, Souza and Rays outlast Blue Jays 10-8
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Evan Longoria homered during a five-run first inning against wild Francisco Liriano and the Tampa Bay Rays went on to outscore the Toronto Blue Jays 10-8 Friday night.
Liriano faced only eight batters, walking four and giving up three hits before getting pulled. The Blue Jays rallied for a 7-6 lead, but Tampa Bay overtook them by scoring three times in the sixth inning, two on a double by Steven Souza Jr.
Brad Miller and Derek Norris also drove in two runs each for the Rays.
Xavier Cedeno (1-0) won despite giving up a bases-loaded walk to Troy Tulowitzki that put the Blue Jays ahead in the sixth. Alex Colome got four outs to earn his third save
J.P. Howell (0-1) took the loss.
Josh Donaldson and Tulowitzki hit their first home runs for Toronto.
The game started on time despite a late arrival by the umpiring crew. The four umps needed a police escort after a fire shut down a highway, and they got to Tropicana Field just 42 minutes before the first pitch.
The Rays' five-run first included Daniel Robertson's first major league hit, a single. Longoria connected for his second homer.
Tulowitzki drove in four runs. He hit a two-run double in the first off Matt Andriese.
TRAINER'S ROOM
Blue Jays: If RHP Roberto Osuna (cervical spasms) clears Saturday's simulated game, he will come off the 10-day disabled list in time for Tuesday's home opener.
Rays: SS Matt Duffy (Achilles' tendon surgery) could start a running program in about 10 days. He is currently doing flexibility drills in the outfield. ... OF Colby Rasmus (hip surgery) will play in his second rehab game with Class A Charlotte either Saturday or Sunday.
UP NEXT
Blue Jays: AL ERA champion Aaron Sanchez gets his first start of the season Saturday night. He has given up one run in 17 2/3 innings at Tropicana Field.
Rays: Opening day starter Chris Archer (1-0) faces the Blue Jays. Archer, 6-4 with a 3.23 ERA in 19 starts against Toronto, has identical 3-2 records and 3.23 ERA at both Tropicana Field (10 starts) and the Rogers Centre (nine starts).
