Marlies have seven game winning streak snapped in loss to Comets

UTICA, N.Y. — Joseph LaBate and Cody Kunyk had power-play goals to lead the Utica Comets past the Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.

Wacey Hamilton added an empty netter and Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for the Comets (34-28-9), who won their third straight.

Mike Sislo answered on the power play in the third for Toronto (40-27-5), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped. Garret Sparks turned away 19-of-21 shots for the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate.