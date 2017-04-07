Marlies have seven game winning streak snapped in loss to Comets
UTICA, N.Y. — Joseph LaBate and Cody Kunyk had power-play goals to lead the Utica Comets past the Toronto Marlies 3-1 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.
Wacey Hamilton added an empty netter and Thatcher Demko made 25 saves for the Comets (34-28-9), who won their third straight.
Mike Sislo answered on the power play in the third for Toronto (40-27-5), which had its seven-game winning streak snapped. Garret Sparks turned away 19-of-21 shots for the Maple Leafs' AHL affiliate.
Utica was 2 for 6 on the power play and the Marlies scored once on seven opportunities.
