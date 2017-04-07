Sports

Canada's Murray scores career-high 30, Nuggets beat Pelicans 122-106

New Orleans Pelicans center Alexis Ajinca, front, of France, dunks as, from back left, Denver Nuggets center Mason Plumlee and forward Nikola Jokic, of Serbia, and Pelicans forward Anthony Davis look watch during the first half of an NBA basketball game Friday, April 7, 2017, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

DENVER — Canadian rookie Jamal Murray scored a career-high 30 points, including several high-soaring dunks, and the Denver Nuggets kept their post-season hopes afloat by beating the New Orleans Pelicans 122-106 on Friday night.

Nikola Jokic added 23 points and 12 rebounds to help the Nuggets pull within a game of Portland for the eighth and final playoff spot in the West with three games remaining.

New Orleans' Anthony Davis scored 25 points in nearly 24 minutes on a night when fellow big man DeMarcus Cousins sat out with tendinitis in his right Achilles. The Pelicans were eliminated from playoff contention Tuesday in a home loss to the Nuggets.

Murray, from Kitchener, Ont., was hitting from all over the court, finishing 10 of 14 from the field. He had a stretch in the fourth quarter where he scored eight straight points for the Nuggets. His previous high was 24 against Chicago on Nov. 22.

There was a wacky play early in the third quarter that actually shook the Nuggets out of their doldrums. Kenneth Faried, falling out of bounds after catching a long pass, somehow threw it off the bottom of the backboard, then re-established himself on the floor in order to grab the ball. He drove in for a short jumper and drew a foul — he missed the free throw — as the Pelicans looked bewildered.

That play ignited the Nuggets, who outscored the Pelicans 41-24 in the third quarter to cruise to their third win in four games.

TIP-INS

Pelicans: C Omer Asik wasn't with the team because of an illness. ... G E'Twaun Moore suffered a sprained ankle in the third quarter. He had 10 points. ... Jordan Crawford had 20 off the bench.

Nuggets: G Jameer Nelson (strained calf) and Will Barton (sore left foot) didn't play. ... Wilson Chandler suited up despite missing morning practice with a migraine. He had seven points. ... Gary Harris contributed nine of Denver's 31 assists to go along with 20 points.

HIGH PRAISE

Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry compared Jokic's game to that of a young Tim Duncan.

"I'll probably get a bunch of calls, 'How can you compare him to Tim Duncan?'" Gentry said. "But he's a very smart player with very good footwork."

DON'T GO THERE

Asked if it was easier to run a fast-paced offence with Cousins not on the floor, Gentry turned defensive.

"When a guy is averaging 27 (points) and (11 rebounds), to insinuate you're a better team when he's not on the floor, doesn't make a lot of sense to me," Gentry said. "We can play up-tempo with him. We've done that with him.

"The only thing that we're going through right now is a learning process of trying to figure out spacing and things like that with him and (Davis). I think they've done a great job considering the short amount of time it's been. I think they'll continue to get better and better."

UP NEXT

Pelicans: Stop No. 2 on their four-game road swing to end the season is Saturday in Golden State.

Nuggets: Home finale Sunday against Russell Westbrook and Oklahoma City.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball

