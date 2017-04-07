Nick Lappin scores winner late in third period as Devils edge IceCaps
ALBANY, N.Y. — Nick Lappin scored twice, including the winner on the power play late in the third period, as the Albany Devils edged the St. John's IceCaps 4-3 on Friday night in American Hockey League action.
Brian Gibbons and Shane Harper also chipped in for the Devils (37-30-5). Mackenzie Blackwood made 22 saves.
Chris Terry and Zach Redmond had power play goals in the second period before Keegan Lowe added the other in the third for St. John's (33-29-10), the AHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens. Yann Danis stopped 29 shots.
Albany was 1 for 4 on the power play and the IceCaps converted twice on five opportunities with the man advantage.
